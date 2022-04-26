Best prospects in Out of the Park Baseball 23

Out of the Park Baseball (OOTP) 23 not only features MLB rosters from the past and present, but also very accurate names and roster info for Major League prospects. The top prospects of MLB can be found in OOTP 23, meaning that baseball fans can get a glimpse, albeit a fictional one, of what some of the game’s best up-and-comers could do once they reach the Majors. But which prospects are the best in OOTP 23? Here are our picks.

Julio Rodriguez

The Mariners outfielder usually has great hit tools, and his potential rating is typically one of, if not, the best, best ones in terms of outfield prospects. Watch out for the the emergence of Julio Rodriguez in standard games.

Adley Rutschman

Orioles prospect Adley Rutschman has been a top prospect in MLB since being drafted back in 2019. Rutschman usually checks all the boxes for a catcher, solid hitter who can bat from both sides of the plate, and a sound receiver who shouldn’t make many mistakes in the field.

Bobby Witt Jr.

If you plan on using the Royals on OOTP 23, Bobby Witt Jr. will be a key cog of the future. Witt Jr. can become a force at the plate, and typically grades out very highly in standard games.

Related: How to scout prospects and MLB players in Out of the Park Baseball 23

Spencer Torkelson

The top pick from the 2020 MLB Draft calls Detroit home, and Torkelson could be a problem for the AL Central. Spencer Torkelson traditionally grades out as an elite hitter, as well as an on-base machine. Put those two components together, and Torkelson should be a machine in the simulation.

Francisco Alvarez

Adley Rutschman isn’t the only catcher to watch for in OOTP 23. The New York Mets have their own budding superstar behind the plate in prospect Francisco Alvarez. Alvarez should be a strong receiver, as well as contribute at the plate once he grows as a hitter and is ready for the Majors.

C.J. Abrams

Padres prospect C.J. Abrams should grade as a very good hitter. Plus, Abrams also has great speed, making him the kind of player to put at the top of the lineup and watch him snare bags in bunches.

Noelvi Marte

Seattle typically has one of the best farm systems in OOTP 23, in standard games. Aside from Emerson Hancock, George Kirby, and the aforementioned Julio Rodriguez, infielder Noelvi Marte usually becomes a very talented shortstop. Marte has been quite good in past OOTP games, and that shouldn’t change for this year. Although, Marte won’t be as polished as Rodriguez right off the bat.

Riley Greene

Spencer Torkelson’s future partner-in-crime is fellow Tigers youngster Riley Greene. Greene usually grades out to be an elite hitter. Putting Greene right behind Torkelson in Detroit’s lineup, and you may find out what AL Central pitchers will have to look forward to in the real MLB for years to come.

Shane Baz

We can’t forget about the pitchers in OOTP 23. Pitchers in OOTP typically have more inconsistent track records than hitters, but one that usually does well is Rays pitcher Shane Baz. Baz has a number of pitches that can yield him outs. Given what Tampa Bay already has in their pitching arsenal, adding Baz to the mix should make things a little bit more tough in the AL East.

Grayson Rodriguez

Speaking of the AL East, let’s move on to Adley Rutschman’s future battery mate in Grayson Rodriguez. Rodriguez, much like Baz, does usually grow well in OOTP 23. That’s good for those who want to use the Orioles in OOTP, as the O’s could definitely use the arms, in order to get back in the right direction.

Note: Potentials do tend to fluctuate with each new save file. These picks are based off of the potentials of multiple save files.