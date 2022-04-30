Best Season 1 Battle Pass items in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

Every live-service game has a Battle Pass nowadays, and for good reason. It rewards players who enjoy playing the game with items typically for free, alongside a “paid” version that offers more rewards on top. Bloodhunt is no different, with a Battle Pass featuring over 100 tiers for players to earn. If you’re looking for the best battle pass items in Season 1 of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, look no further — we’ve picked out the best goodies for you to grab.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

It goes without saying that the tier 100 items tend to be the coolest, rewarding players who have played enough games and completed enough challenges to earn the highest rank. In Season 1, players who complete tier 100 can get a set of cool shades and a leather costume, pictured above. You also get a new player icon and banner set as well.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Perhaps you can’t get to level 100 — it does require a significant time investment, after all. Don’t worry, there are still plenty of cool things on the way there that you can obtain. Level 68 has the Interceptor, a street-wear outfit pictured above. Best of all, it’s free — you don’t need the Premium Battle Pass to get it. Right before that, at level 67, is the Top of the World emote, which has your character spazzing out frantically in excitement, which would be brutal if used over the corpse of a recently killed foe.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Perhaps black isn’t your style. At rank 57, the Alabaster outfit can be obtained, highlighting your piety with vibrant white and gold themes. Or, if you’re looking to kill your foes in a more professional, business-like demeanor, at rank 41 you can unlock the Hegemony outfit. Remember, it’s nothing personal, just business. Also, there are a variety of eyeliner colors and earring designs to be obtained while working your way through the Battle Pass as well, so if you want to earn them you’ll have to play a lot of games and complete a lot of challenges.