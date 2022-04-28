The best servers to join in Final Fantasy XIV Online

It can be challenging to figure out what server you should join when initially starting Final Fantasy XIV Online. There are multiple options in each region for you to select. We recommend prioritizing a server where you and your friends can play, but you have numerous options if you’re looking for a new home. In this guide, we’ll cover the best servers you join in Final Fantasy XIV broken down by the three regions — Japan, North America, and Europe.

Before picking where you want to go, it’s important to note that the servers, referred to as worlds, are divided into Data Center. A Data Center contains a group of servers offered in a region. Players operating in the same data center can interact with each other and match up for raids and dungeons. A new feature added to the game is that Final Fantasy players can interact across Data Centers, giving players across the entire game a chance to play together.

The latest addition to the Data Center server list is Oceanian, Materia. Those who live in this region no longer have to choose one of the Japanese Data Centers to join. Instead, they can enjoy a more reliable connection to Final Fantasy XIV, giving them the chance to play the game with those closer to their region.

Data Center Region Aether North America Primal North America Crystal North America Chaos Europe Light Europe Elemental Japan Gaia Japan Mana Japan Materia Oceanian Each data center and their regions

There are populated servers, hardcore raiding servers, more casual servers, role-playing servers, and more. Final Fantasy XIV has a wide variety of worlds for players of all walks of life. You’re likely to find a server that fits your needs no matter what you’re looking for.

Aether – North America

Worlds What they’re known for Adamantoise Laid-back with a friendly vibe. Great for new players. Cactuar Mainly endgame-focused. Large Spanish-speaking community. Faerie Welcoming and helpful to new players. Highly social and talkative community. Very LGBTQ-friendly. Plenty of glamour items for sale on the market board. Fashionable players. Gilgamesh Hardcore raiding community. Unofficial Reddit server. Large, congested population. Jenova Friendly atmosphere, with a decent raiding community. Midgardsormr Casual to semi-casual players. Sargatanas Active raiding community. Home to several FFXIV streamers and YouTubers. Siren Welcoming, social, and LGBTQ-friendly. Large crafting community. Each server on Aether and what they’re known for

Primal – North America

Worlds What they’re known for Behemoth Hardcore endgame community. Sizeable Brazilian population. Excalibur Another hardcore raiding server. Exodus Casual raiding community. Famfrit Laid-back and friendly to new players, like Adamantoise. Hyperion Good mix of casual and hardcore players. Active role-playing community as the unofficial RP server on Primal. Largest Spanish-speaking community. Lamia Tight-knit, cozy community. Friendly to new players. Casual to semi-hardcore raiders. Decent Spanish-speaking population. Some popular YouTubers, content creators, and raid teams. Leviathan Primal’s premier hardcore raiding server, like Gilgamesh on Aether. Congested population. Ultros Polarizing reputation. Usually quiet and helpful to new players. It’s notorious for some trollish players, but they aren’t numerous enough to define the server. Each server on Primal and what they’re known for

Crystal – North America

Worlds What they’re known for Balmung Largest role-playing community in the game. Unofficial RP server on Crystal; primary RP server in general. Extremely congested population. Low market board prices due to high supply. Brynhildr Small, quiet community. Coeurl An excellent community for organizing and killing hunts (strong open-world monsters). Diabolos Quiet, disparate community. Players tend to mind their own business. But still friendly enough when it counts. Goblin Also quiet, but players usually stick to their own groups and communities. Malboro A mix of Goblin and Ultros. Quiet, with a particular reputation for toxicity. Mateus Another role-playing server on Crystal. Heavy role-playing bias, as non-RP players are generally frowned upon by those active in the community. Zalera Casual community with a decent raiding population. Each server on Crystal and what they’re known for

Chaos – Europe

World What they’re known for Cerberus Quiet community with many Russian-speaking players. Louisoix Casual player base of all languages. Moogle Large French-speaking population. Omega The unofficial role-playing server on Chaos. Ragnarok Hardcore raiding server for Chaos, similar to Gilgamesh and Leviathan. Large Italian-speaking population. Also, some Arabic and French players. Each server on Chaos and what they’re known for

Light – Europe

Worlds What they’re known for Lich It was used to be a ghost town with very few players. Now much more active and lively. Odin Hardcore raiding community on Light. Many Scandinavian players. Phoenix Laid-back server with a balance of casual and hardcore players. Shiva Large German-speaking population, with some role-playing communities. Zodiark Strong Italian-speaking population. Each server on Light and what they’re known for

Notable Japanese servers

Due to the sheer number of Japanese servers, we had to pick and choose which ones to cover. We selected the more notable ones than others, mainly for overseas players. Check out the official list for a complete list of all servers, including Japanese ones.

Elemental, Gaia, and Mana – Japan

Worlds What they’re known for Kujata (Elemental) A decent number of English-speaking players, usually from Australia and New Zealand. New players will often come here when the primary English-Japanese server (Tonberry) is too crowded. Ramuh (Elemental) A good amount of players from South Korea. Tonberry (Elemental) The primary server for English-speaking players outside of North America and Europe. Many players from Australia and New Zealand. Japanese players are accepting of the English-speaking community, but their culture is still dominant—some culture shock is expected for anyone not used to Japanese customs in FFXIV. Typhon (Elemental) Taiwanese players mixed with some Australian and New Zealand players, after Tonberry and Kujata. Durandal (Gaia) Some English-speaking players, but not many. Ifrit (Gaia) It also has relatively few English-speaking players. Asura (Mana) Some English-speaking players. Chocobo (Mana) Hardcore raiding community in Japan. Usually congested. Ixion (Mana) Several fun community events open to all players. Masamune (Mana) Primary English-speaking server for Mana. Also home to Indonesian players. Pandemonium (Mana) Main role-playing community for Japanese players. Shinryu (Mana) Very Japanese-centric community with little-to-no English-speaking players. Casual atmosphere. Notable Japanese servers and what they’re known for

Materia – Central and South Pacific Ocean, Australia

Worlds What they are known for Bismarck Many New Zealand players have flocked to this server Ravana It contains many English-speaking players and is primarily a raid server. Sephirot This is a mixed server with healthy balances for those looking for any activity. Sophia Primary role-playing server for players. Zurvan Like Sephirot, there’s a healthy balance for all players. All Oceanian servers

The Oceanian servers are less than a year old, which means many players are still finding their place in them. Their identities are likely to change as many find what they appreciate most about the community within each of them.

For anyone looking to socialize on their server, check out Limsa Lominsa, the city-state situated by the sea. Limsa Lominsa is usually packed with many players hanging out together at all times. If you’d rather keep to yourself, you can stick to the other cities instead, avoiding Limsa altogether.

You’ll typically find a warm, welcoming community no matter which server you join. Final Fantasy XIV has a positive reputation for its community, with many friendly players who are often willing to lend a helping hand. There are some obvious exceptions, but it’s a friendly space open to new players of all skill levels. Pick the server that sounds best for you.

