The 10 best Skyrim sex mods

Skyrim is a game of opportunity and possibilities, full of adventures, enemies, stories, and more to explore. With a good mod, this game opens up even further and creates things you could not have imagined. That includes adult material, which let’s not lie, many of us are intrigued by.

Whether it be for fun or other reasons, players have always wanted to make their games a little more explicit, which applies to Skyrim as well. Of course, there are many mods you can choose from to bring some sexuality into the game. We have the best of those here. Obvious warning: these mods are meant for adults and those over 18.

Breasts and Butt Jiggle Mod

It’s pretty self-explanatory, but this mod will take away some of the stiffness we see in the game’s physics and add some “movement” to everything. You know, if that is something that has really been bothering you.

Animated Beast’s Cocks

The name says it all with this mod. While you may not have thought about giving the beasts of Skyrim, such as Trolls, the genitalia they almost certainly have, this mod puts them front and center.

Being a Cow Alternate Version

This mod is a redevelopment of Being a Cow, another popular adult Skyrim mode that redefines the word “milking.” You’ll need the MilkMod Economy mod to make the mode of it, with the combination transforming most female NPCs and providing hours of new content to plow through.

Muscular Women

The women of Skyrim live in what might be the harshest part of the continent. Each day presents new challenges, and no one makes it to adulthood without being strong, but character models almost never reflect that. This mod transforms the women of Skyrim, giving them the muscles that they should have, even making them look intimidating.

TitKit

If you want to take customization to the next level when building your character, this mod is essential. It gives you tools that, as the name suggests, help you craft your character’s bust before you head out into the wilds of Skyrim.

Flower Girls SE and VR

The Flower Girls SE and VR mod will add some willing ladies to the game in the earlier cities. It includes dialogue, seduction, and more. It is compatible with both the SE and VR versions of the game.

Tribal Body Tattoos

Skyrim has a comprehensive character creator, but it doesn’t go far enough. To create your ideal character, it helps to be able to customize every inch of them, including the marks on their skin. This mod allows you to cover a character in tribal tattoos, if you’re into that sort of thing, or place them tastefully where only you will see them.

Schlong for Females

It does exactly what you think it does: it gives female characters a penis. If that is something you want to do, then this is the mod for you.

Schlongs of Skyrim

Not to let women be the only target of the mods, you can look into how it will allow you to adjust the size of the external genitalia in the game. You can even customize the animation of the genitals, whatever that may actually look like.

SexLab Lover’s Comfort

No longer will you just have to see the notification that you received your “Lover’s Comfort.” Now, you can see the magic happening with your partner when using this mod. There are even additional comforts that have been added to the game with it.

