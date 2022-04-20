Best Starconch farming route in Genshin Impact

With Yelan being added to Genshin Impact, players will be scrambling to gather the necessary materials to ascend her. Like with Childe, you will need a whopping 168 Starconches to fully ascend her to level 90. Starconches aren’t difficult to obtain, but they are spread out through several zones, making gathering them a bit of a chore. We’ve created the best Starconch farming route for you in Genshin Impact to ease a bit of that burden.

This route will take approximately 15 minutes, assuming you do not engage with any of the enemies roaming in the areas. If you do take the time to fight them, you can expect this to take around 25 to 30 minutes. You will earn approximately 75 Starconches per farming run, and you can repeat this run every 48 hours as needed. Alternatively, you can ask a friend if you can join their world and take their resources instead.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Make sure you eat some stamina food such as Spicy Stew or True Barbatos Ratatouille, as you’ll be sprinting a long distance. Start in Dragonspine, specifically at the south-eastern Teleport Point near Starglow Cavern, marked above. Glide down to the first star located above and head west, hugging the coastline, grabbing all Starconches along the way. Once you reach the beaches of Yaoguang Shoal, take the northern coast, following the path until you reach the bridge west of Mingyun Village. Teleport to the Teleport Point at Yaoguang Shoal and continue southwest, towards southern Guili Plains.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Continue south along the coastline, gathering all of the Starconches along the way. Once you reach the end of the coast, teleport to the Guyun Stone Forest.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

At the Guyun Teleport Point, head northwest first to gather the six Starconches along that path. Once you reach the northern end of the western island, teleport back to the teleport point and head east this time. Following the path east and then south, you will eventually come to a fork in the path. There is no time difference between picking one over the other, but you may wish to avoid swimming to the southern island entirely at the cost of two Starconches.