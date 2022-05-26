Customization is always preferred for any gamer. Even with simple things like the look of your Steam library, it is nice to be able to set things to look how you like. Luckily, Steam has interface options built into it that allows you to change the skin of the app. Here are our picks for the best Steam skins you can set.

The Best Steam Skins

Note: various aspects of custom skins can get messed up as Steam updates and changes certain features. Luckily, you can always change your skin back to default if needed.

Air

Image via Steam Skins

Download

Air is a simplistic set of skins that include both bright and dark variants to accompany whatever needs you have. The brighter side is definitely one you do not see thrown around often in the Steam community, but it looks good.

Black Rock Shooter

Image via Steam Skins

Download

This black and blue skin is about as cool as we wish we were in real life. It does change up the layout to make it stand out more from some other choices you could come across.

Blue Pulse

Image via GameBanana

Download

Blue Pulse makes Steam look much more futuristic and technological than it normally does. We love the darker toned skins and this one checks all the boxes we have for a cool looking Steam skin.

Compact

Image via Steam Skins

Download

Compact is another simplistic skin that is wholly focused on making letters and fonts pop in its layout so you can easily see everything.

Invert

Image via GameBanana

Download

If you want the completely opposite look of Steam’s usual dark blues, give this inverted skin a try. If you have sensitive eyes, you might not appreciate the white top and bottom portions, but it will definitely change things up.

Metro

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Download

Metro is a dark theme skin that gives Steam a sleek look. It’s a simple look that could easily fit in with your Windows theme and Night Mode settings if you prefer to stay away from bright colors.

Pixelvision Modified

Image via Steam Skins

Download

This skin has a variety of colors you can choose from. Options include purple, green, dark red, or steel, all of them looking great in Steam’s normal layout.