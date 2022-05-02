Your teams in Guardian Tales make it easier to effectively progress through the game, fighting specific bosses you might have trouble with. You want to be careful with your team composition, making the most of every member you have on the field. In this guide, we will cover the best teams in Guardian Tales.

Best Teams in Guardian Tales

Future Princess, Nine-tailed Fox Garam, Exorcist Miya, and Mecha Warrior Oghma

With this team, you’ll be able to utilize charge through the game and handle most challenges awaiting you. The Future Princess will be your frontline fighter using ranged attacks, with decent shields on all of your characters. You won’t have the highest damage in the game, but your team will be to endure through the most notable battles. If you’d like to try alternative teammates for this team, you can swap out Nine-tailed Fox Garam with Noble Succubus Bianca or Flower Girl Bari and Exorcist Miya with Red Hood Elvira or Eight-tailed Fox Nari.

God of Harvest Kamael, Future Princess, Future Knight, and Noxia

Next, this team will be about using God of Harvest Kamael, who will be your lead, with the Future Princess alongside them. The Future Knight will be a strong melee attacker, with Noxia as a ranged Dark-based ranged combatant who can support the team. You won’t want to take this team into a raid, but it’s a qualified team to use in PvP battles. Kamael is easily one of the strongest characters in the game, and we cannot recommend building a team around this character.

Future Princess, Dark Magician Beth, Android MK. 99, and Legendary Hero Erina

For this team, you’ll want to put the Future Princess as your lead character, followed by Dark Magician Beth, Android MK. 99, and Legendary Hero Erina. Of these four, Erina is someone you can swap out of the game, as she’s more suitable for pure light or partial light teams. However, she doesn’t have a taunt. You can swap her out for Mecha Warrior Oghma.

Drunken Swordmaster Lynn, Swordsman Akayuki, Goddess of War Plitvice, and Dark Magician Beth

The Drunken Swordmaster Lynn will lead this team, Swordsman Akayuki, Goddess of War Plitvice, and Dark Magician Beth. The bad thing is that Plitvice has a party buff that only benefits Fire-based heroes, which means Beth won’t receive a direct boost from her, and Lynn and Akayuki will. You can try swapping out Exorcist Miya or Robbers ‘ Killer Lina if you’re struggling with Lynn because of her slower casting speed.

Future Princess, Half Vampire Priscilla, Mecha Warrior Oghma, and Eight-tailed Fox Nari

You’ll want to go with Future Princess, Half Vampire Priscilla, Mecha Warrior Oghma, and Eight-tailed Fox Nari for our final recommended team. Priscilla works well with Future Princess and Oghma, giving her the chance to do plenty of damage. Nari is also a strong choice for that composition, although her party buff is not the best for every team. Oghma and Future Princess can bring plenty to the table, with Oghma being extremely difficult for most AI to handle and Future Princess is always a formidable leader. Make sure Future Princess has a shield to not taunt enemies into the backline.