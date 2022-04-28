One of the best free-to-play characters, Noelle, is also one of the easiest to ascend. While she does require Topaz from Geo bosses in Liyue, the rest of her materials are easily farmed — Hilichurl Masks and Valberries. Valberry is a local specialty from Mondstadt, and thankfully only grows in one area. If you need to ascend Noelle, Lisa, or Rosaria, you’re going to need 168 Valberries per character — which means you’ll want to know the best Valberry farming route in Genshin Impact.

As always with local specialty farming, we recommend having a character that can detect local specialties (for Mondstadt, that’s Klee, but being a 5-star unit, you likely may not have her.) We also recommend having a few Stamina foods to make running this route a little easier — Spicy Stew (Cream Stew made by Barbara) or A Buoyant Breeze (Barbatos Ratatouille made by Venti) are your prime choices here.

Start at the waypoint located above and make your way north, towards the Anemo Hypostasis boss. Each Valberry node contains four Valberries, so gather them all as you make your way counter-clockwise around the boss. Leap off the cliff near the west and head south, before doubling back up to get the Valberry node under the cliff face west of the Waypoint. Follow the route all the way east, and you should end up with 19 nodes claimed, for a total of 76 Valberries. This route should only take you about ten minutes if you skip fighting the enemies, and if you are still in dire need of Valberries, you can ping a friend to take their Valberry nodes via co-op play.