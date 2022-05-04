When you think of cosmetics in games, you typically would probably first think of character skins. They are the most notable changes to your teammates and opponents on the battlefield. That being said, weapon skins are a change you see at all times, even in first-person shooters. Here are some of the best weapons skin bundles you can find in Valorant.

Best Valorant weapon skin bundles

Doodle Buds

Image via Riot Games

The Doodle Buds skins start out as a colorless cartoon that fills in as you get kills in each match. This is about the most artsy weapon skin you will come across in any game.

Elderflame

Image via Riot Games

Let’s just face it, dragons have always been and will continue to be some of the coolest mythological beasts. That automatically makes Elderflame one of the best bundles to hit the market.

Glitchpop 2.0

Image via Riot Games

The neon colors of Glitchpop 2.0 stand out for anyone who enjoys K-pop. If anything, you will definitely be one of the most noticeable players on the field with how the colors stand out.

Reaver

Image via Riot Games

The Reaver skins are menacingly brooding and badass choices for anyone who enjoys the darker side of life.

RGX 11Z Pro 2

Image via Riot Games

The RGX line lights up your weapons to emulate your PC having RGB. If you are serious about your equipment looking good, this is up there for our top suggestions for you.