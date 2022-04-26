Best Void 3.0 builds for Hunter in Destiny 2

Developer Bungie has introduced a large variety of new mechanics and powers in the Witch Queen Expansion. Destiny 2 is a title with a constantly shifting meta, and Void 3.0 is front and center of that evolution. Here is the best Void 3.0 build for Hunters in Destiny 2.

Silent but deadly

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Hunters are great this season. The new Void aspects and fragments for the Hunter really emphasize a stealth heavy playstyle with frequent invisibility. The key to making this playstyle work are the two aspects pictured above.

Stylish Executioner – Defeating a Void-debuffed target (weakened, suppressed, or volatile) grants invisibility and Truesight. While invisible and after a Stylish Execution, your next melee attack weakens enemies.

Vanishing Step – Dodging makes the Hunter invisible.

These two aspects will allow you to equip up to four void fragments that maximize the stealth gameplay.

Void Fragments

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Fragments are skills that slot into aspects to allow for class customization. Certain aspects hold more fragments than others. Void 3.0 has over a dozen fragments, but these listed below are the best all-around fragments for any class or encounter. If you are missing any fragments, speak to Ikora in the Tower to purchase whichever ones you don’t possess.

Echo of Expulsion – Void ability final blows cause targets to explode.

Echo of Persistence – Void buffs applied to you have increased duration.

Echo of Obscurity – Finisher final blows grant invisibility.

Echo of Undermining – Your void grenades weaken targets.

The right Exotic armor

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Omnioculus exotic armor piece isn’t required to make this build work, but it does make it that much better. This exotic will give you a lot of smoke bomb energy and grant resilience to your allies every time you vanish.

With this build, the Hunter is the best stealth class in Destiny 2. The frequent uptime on smoke bombs and invisibility will keep you alive during any encounter, even during challenging Raid encounters. When playing difficult content, keep a smoke bomb on hand to revive a downed fireteam member.