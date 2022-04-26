Best Void 3.0 builds for Warlock in Destiny 2

The latest expansion for Destiny 2 brings an assortment of new mechanics and gameplay systems. The Witch Queen has a cinematic campaign, a new destination, and a complete rework of the Void subclasses.

Void 3.0 is a game-changing shift of the entire Void element. New powers and abilities were brought to the mix, and old obscure ones were either removed or buffed. This guide will cover the best PVP and PVE Void 3.0 build for a Warlock.

Devour them all

Both builds for the Warlock will revolve around the same two aspects. They are clearly the best options for any content the Witch Queen has to offer.

Child of the Old Gods – Casting your Rift ability summons a Void Soul that tethers nearby targets. Tethered enemies are weakened by 15%. Using Empowered Rifts will cause Void Soul damage to restore HP. Healing Rifts cause the Void Soul to restore grenade and melee energy instead.

Feed the Void – Void ability kills grant devour and grants two fragment slots.

These two aspects will be key to the following builds, and these are the fragments to use with them.

Power of the Void

These four fragments will help lean into the energy vampire motif that can help Warlocks excel at dealing damage from a safe distance.

Echo of Expulsion – Void ability final blows cause targets to explode.

Echo of Persistence – Void buffs applied to you have increased duration.

Echo of Starvation – Picking up and orb of power grants Devour.

Echo of Undermining – Your void grenades weaken targets.

Careful use of grenades will weaken enemies regardless of their high rank. Then, use your rift to cast Child of the Old Gods and absorb their powers to strengthen the fireteam.

Best PVE Exotic

The Stag is a powerful exotic that will buff your rift. The rift is the primary function of the Void 3.0 build for a Warlock. Having an empowered rift at all times and getting one anytime you are critically wounded will make the Warlock the best PVE subclass in Destiny 2.

Best PVP Exotic

With all of the new exotics introduced in the Witch Queen, the aged but still potent Ophidian Aspect is rock solid for PVP. The extended melee range will extend to the new pocket singularity melee bomb. Furthermore, the weapon swap and reload speed buffs are significant assets in extended gunfights. Careful use of this exotic in Iron Banner, or Trials of Osiris will cause a lot of frustration amongst your enemies.