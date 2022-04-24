Best ways to earn silver in Lost Ark

Silver is an important commodity in Lost Ark that allows you to purchase items and upgrade your gear. Upgrading your gear is the most important way to level up your character in Lost Ark, allowing you to face harder challenges and dungeons as well as unlock new continents. As a result, it’s always important to have a lot of silver on hand.

For new players starting out, or those who are fresh into T3 content, you might find yourself running out of silver. For those in this situation, this guide will go over some of the most popular ways to farm silver in Lost Ark.

Lopang Island

Image via Smilegate

Lopang Island refers to a series of Daily Una’s Tasks that grants an average of 25,000 silver per completion, assuming your character is in Tier 3. This is why it’s popular to have at least on Tier 3 alt, as they can maximize the silver rewards for your character and act as a currency farm.

If you choose to do Lopang Island at Tier 1 or Tier 2, you’ll still earn some silver on the side. You should know however that the silver reward is much lower at these weaker tiers, so it’s highly recommended to get at least one character to Tier 3.

Chaos Dungeons

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Chaos Dungeons are essential for any Lost Ark player planning on playing endgame content. It’s an effective way to farm for gear, accessories, Ability Stones, and honing materials. But an underrated feature of this dungeon is the amount of silver you get for each run.

At Tier 3, one successful Chaos Dungeon run can net you an average of 20,000 gold, making for a total of 40,000 gold. This doubles or triples depending on the amount of Tier 3 alt characters you have. This is an effective way to make silver, so don’t neglect to do your Chaos Dungeons.

Cube Dungeon

Screenshot by DoubleXP

If you are efficiently farming Chaos Dungeons, you may find yourself collecting Cube tickets along the way. The Cube is a special instance in Lost Ark that pits you against a series of challenges. The more challenges your team wins, the higher rewards you get.

One of these rewards is an abundance of silver, which is given to you in a chest at the end of the run. The better you do, the more silver you can earn, so try your best to make it to the end.

Adventure Islands

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Certain Adventure Islands give a ton of silver upon completion. Adventure Islands are timed dailies that you can do once a day. Each Island gives different rewards, and some islands specialize in giving you silver.

Go to the Calendar and check which islands are upcoming. You can then check the expected rewards. In the example above, you can see that Snowpang Island is expected to give silver as the main reward.

Events

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Don’t slouch on Lost Ark events. A ton of these events are now beginning to give silver as a reward, through the form of Regulus’ Currency Chests. For example, the Ark Pass gives out tons of these, and the daily login event gives out some as well if you are diligent in logging in.

Make sure to check which events are ongoing. If you need silver, it’s important to participate in these events so you don’t lose out.