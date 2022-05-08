Best ways to use resin in Genshin Impact

Resin in Genshin Impact is a valuable resource that allows you to participate in certain activities in Genshin Impact. Resin is also closely tied with character progression, as many of the items you need to ascend your characters are locked behind domains that require resin.

With so many different ways to spend resin in the game, there are certain days when you might consider using resin for one thing over another. It’s not every day you need Mora, nor is it every day you need a new artifact.

Here are some of the ways you can use resin in Genshin Impact:

Weekly Bosses

Image via miHoYo

There are many weekly bosses in Genshin Impact that drop Artifacts, Ascension Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, and more. These bosses include instances such as Childe, Dvalin, and the Raiden Shogun. These are tough fights but are able to reward you with a lot.

To claim the reward of a weekly boss, you’ll need to spend 30 Resin for the first three weekly bosses and 60 Resin afterward. This is an expensive way to spend your Resin, but it’s also necessary, as this is the only way you can obtain certain Talent Level-Up Materials. As this is a weekly instance, it’s recommended to set aside one day to burn through the Weekly Bosses you need.

Domains

Screenshot by Gamepur

Domains are instances where you can participate in a fight. At the conclusion of this fight, you have the chance to redeem some Resin to earn a reward. Each domain gives a different reward, such as Talent Level-Up Materials, Artifacts, and Weapon Ascension Materials.

To claim the reward in a domain, you’ll need to spend 20 Resin per try. If you get a new powerful weapon or character, it’s recommended to find the requisite domain and spend your resin trying to upgrade your stuff here.

Ley Line Outcrops

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Ley Line Outcrops are activatable fights that are found in the overworld. Once you defeat the enemies that come from this fight, you have the chance to redeem some Resin for Character EXP Materials or Mora.

Like Domains, Ley Line Outcrops require you to spend 20 Resin per reward. If you need to level up a new character or are in desperate need of Mora, this is the best way to spend your resin. Otherwise, you should look elsewhere.

World Bosses

Screenshot by DoubleXP

World Bosses are bosses found in the overworld that drop exclusive Character Level-Up Materials. These bosses are the only source of these Character Level-Up Materials, meaning you must fight these bosses periodically if you get a new character.

Defeating a World Boss gives you the chance to spend 40 Resin for a reward. The best way to utilize World Bosses is to stockpile many of the materials they drop while waiting for a new character.

Condensed Resin

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Condensed Resin is a consumable item that converts Original Resin into a new form of Resin. When you use this while claiming a reward, you will gain double rewards.

To make Condensed Resin, you need to spend 40 Resin and 1 Crystal Core. Making this item does not grant you extra rewards, but instead saves the time you spend when farming areas like Domains. It’s recommended to make these items if you plan on spending time farming Domains.

Those are the best ways you can spend Resin in Genshin Impact! Use this resource wisely, as you only have a limited amount each day.