Surviving the harsh landscape of Terraria is a challenging endeavor. You’ll want to make sure you have the best weapons as you disposable to take on the many obstacles awaiting you. With so many weapons to pick from, it can be difficult to narrow down the best options available to you. In this guide, we will cover the best weapons in Terraria and how to get them.

Best weapons in Terraria

Bee Gun

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Bee Gun is a powerful weapon that fires out multiple bees in front of your targets. These bees pierce enemies and rebound up to three times before they disappear. They will also home in any nearby enemies, should they miss. When hitting an opponent, they will not knock them back. There’s a chance for this weapon to drop when battling against the Queen Bee boss.

Blue Moon

Screenshot by DoubleXP

Blue Moon is a flail with a distinct light around it when you use it in combat. It could be used as a torch, guiding you through the dark tunnels, and a protective weapon should you ever encounter any danger. You can hold down the attack button for the flail to rotate around you, and when you release it, the weapon flies out in front of you, damaging several opponents, and it does have knockback. You have the chance to find this weapon when searching Gold Chests in dungeons or Golden Lock Boxes.

Boomstick

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Boomstick is a favorite by many players to get through some of the earlier bits of Terraria content. With the Boomstick, your weapon will be firing out three bullets but only consumes a single one from your inventory. We highly recommend using this weapon if you’re willing to get close to your enemy. However, if you prefer long-range, you may want to use an alternative weapon. You have the chance to find it in Ivy Chests in the Underground Jungle or inside Jungle Chests.

Flamelash

Image via Terraria Wiki

The Flamelash is a magical wand that summons a fireball you can control to fire out against your enemies. You can control the direction of this fireball for one minute before it disappears, giving you the chance to use unique angles to weave around corners and hit difficult enemies. If you’d like to be creative with your hits, we recommend using the Flamelash. You can find the Flamelash in The Underworld inside Shadow Chests or search Obsidian Lock Boxes inside Bosidian Crates or Hellstone Crates.

Gray Zapinator

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Gray Zapinator is an interesting weapon, using your magical power rather than any ammunition. With it, you can fire laser beams from the handgun. Once it hits an enemy, the movement of the laser slows down, lowering its damage, and reducing its knockback, before ricocheting and hitting something else. The beam will continue to do this until hitting eight enemies or a minute passes. You can find the Gray Zapinator by offering the Traveling Merchant 17 Gold Coins after having defeated the Eye of Cthulhu, Eater of Worlds, Queen Bee, or Skeletron.

Megashark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Megashark is a beefed-up version of the Minishark, capable of firing multiple rounds in a short time. While firing this weapon, there’s a 50% chance you will not consume any ammo when pulling the trigger, giving you a chance to save ammunition during an encounter. The knockback is low on the weapon, but we highly recommend it if you have plenty of ammo. The Megashark is a Hardmode gun, meaning you can try to get it after defeating the Destroyer. You need to obtain the Minishark first, and then you need to obtain five shark fins, 20 Souls of Might, and illegal gun parts to craft it at a Mythril or Orichalcum anvil.

Minishark

Screenshot by DoubleXP

As previously stated, the Minishark is not as powerful as the Megashark, but with the correct upgrades and enhancements, you can make it into a genuinely deadly arsenal. Plus, you can get it before using the Megashark. The Minishark has a slightly slower attack speed than the Megashark, and there’s only a 33% chance of not consuming ammunition when pulling the trigger. You can obtain this weapon from the Arms Dealer with 35 Gold Coins.

Night’s Edge

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Night’s Edge is a powerful sword that you’ll want to use before entering Hardmode. Although the other weapons after Hardmode are far better than it, before you reach this point, the Night’s Edge can do an excellent amount of damage and has better reach than even the Muramasa. You can later upgrade this weapon into True Night’s Edge. To obtain the Night’s Edge, you’ll need to find the Blood Butcherer, Muramasa, Blade of Grass, and the Fiery Greatsword, or the Light’s Bane, Muramasa, Blade of Grass, and the Firey Greatsword to craft it at a Demon or Crimson Altar.

Phoenix Blaster

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The Phoenix Blaster is a powerful weapon in its base form, but it has little knockback against enemies. However, its rate of fire is better than others in its category, with the downside of not being autofired, meaning you’ll have to click every time you want to shoot it. Still, the Phoenix Blaster’s rate of fire makes it a highly sought-after weapon. You can craft it at an Iron or Lead Anvil using 10 Hellstone Bars and the Handgun.

Star Cannon

Screenshot by DoubleXP

The final weapon is the Star Cannon. The major downside to this weapon is that you need to use Falling Stars as ammunition, but it can pierce through as many enemies as it can until it disappears after one minute or hits a solid object. It has a fast rate of fire despite being cannon, with a massive base damage. You can obtain the Star Cannon by crafting it at an Iron or Lead Anvil using the Minishark, 20 Meteorite Bars, and five Fallen Stars.