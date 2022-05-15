Bestial Incantations in Elden Ring – what they are and where to find them

Bestial Incantions are a great option for players looking to use casting as a secondary part of their build. None of them require a particularly high investment into Faith, and they’re also boosted by using the Clawmark Seal, which has the added bonus of scaling your incantations with Strength. The seal, along with all but one of the incantations, can be acquired from Beast Clergyman Gurranq in the Bestial Sanctum in Caelid. Gurranq awards you a number of items when you bring him Deathroot.

Bestial Sling: This quickly throws stones in front of the caster in a cone, almost like a shotgun. It’s especially useful to interrupt the attacks of enemies with low poise. Gurranq will give this to you after you turn in a second Deathroot, and it requires 10 Faith.

Bestial Vitality: This grants the caster a small amount of health regeneration over a two minute duration. Although this may seem negligible, the small boost can add up over the course of a fight, potentially saving you a Flask of Crimson Tears along the way. You will receive this from Gurranq after turning in a third Deathroot, and it requires 12 Faith.

Stone of Gurranq: This hurls a large boulder over a long range in front of the caster, dealing a decent amount of poise damage. The slow cast speed for this spell makes a bit unwieldy, but it's still a strong option against enemies you're looking to stagger. It also has a small amount of tracking, somewhat mitigating the cast speed. You can get this incantation from Gurranq after turning in a sixth Deathroot, and it requires 13 Faith.

Gurranq's Beast Claw: This is essentially a version of Beast Claw that sends its claws in every direction around the caster. The claws also do a bit more damage than the standard version. Unfortunately this is mitigated by a slow cast speed and limited utility, considering most players will avoid being surrounded in most cases. You can get this incantation from Gurranq after turning in an eighth Deathroot, and it requires 15 Faith.

Bestial Constitution: This removes the buildup of both the frost and blood loss statuses. This can be useful on occasion, but is usually only worth a spell slot in highly specific situations where one of the statuses is going to cause you significant problems. You can find this incantation on a scarab to the northeast of the Minor Erdtree in Dragonbarrow, and it requires 9 Faith.

