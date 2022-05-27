Better Than the Trailer and Bonk! achievement guide for Roller Champions

Ubisoft’s new free-to-play sports game Roller Champions is here. As with any competitive game, the focus is on multiplayer matches, but there is still a full list of achievements and trophies to unlock in Xbox and PlayStation versions of the game, respectively. Better Than the Trailer and Bonk! are two that might require a bit of guidance, so we’re here to help.

Just like with the Hitting Cloud 9 achievement, these can only be unlocked in Quick and Ranked matches — Custom mode doesn’t count. Neither one is particularly tricky, but you do have to wait for the opportune moment. Both revolve around the goal.

Better Than the Trailer Achievement/Trophy

The first of the two goal-related challenges requires you to slam dunk the ball by scoring a goal via passing through it while in possession. Step one, you need to be on offense. Step two, you need to ignore some established beginners’ tips and be a bit of a ball hog at the last moment. Normally if someone is ahead of you, it’s best to pass the ball. Instead, you’ll need to fling yourself off of a teammate along the home stretch into the goal. This will give you enough momentum to jump high enough to pass through the open goal — the faster you’re skating, the higher you’ll jump. Alternatively, you can start skating up the wall and hop over from there. If you’re feeling confident, you can also try to coordinate an alley-oop by having a teammate pass to you as you uppercut toward the goal.

Bonk! Achievement/Trophy

The second challenge can be done at any point, whether you’re on offense or defense. You simply need to hit the underside of the goal. The game is pretty generous about this: smacking it as you travel upwards, as shown in the screenshot at the top of the article, still counts. Using an uppercut is easier since it has more lift than a regular jump. Just don’t waste too much time trying to nail this in the middle of a match, since your teammates are depending on you. Giving it a go when you naturally pass by during a lap is best.