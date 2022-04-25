Brute Force achievement/trophy guide in Back 4 Blood

You will not come across a more intimidating enemy in Back 4 Blood than the Ogre. This mammoth-sized foe will appear at the most inconvenient times for you and test your team’s resolve in tough situations. In the Act 1 finale, The Sound of Thunder, you will be tasked with taking down a Ridden Hive hidden away in a mine with a Howitzer. Killing an Ogre with a shot from this Howitzer will reward you with the Brute Force achievement or trophy. Here is how to do it.

When you begin The Sound of Thunder, leave the safe room with whatever items and cards you feel will give you a better chance to survive. The main focus of this level is to slowly load the Howitzer and fire it into the mine while surviving the attacking hordes. You can load them faster if you have a deck that increases Use Speed (or Karlee on the team). Every shot you put into the Howitzer will have the Game Director add a new Corruption Card to the deck. This will add in a new variant of Mutated Ridden, and sometimes, you will get a Ferocious Ogre.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

When the Ogre comes into the field, we recommend getting the Howitzer loaded with whoever has the fastest Use Speed. You need to lead the beast in front of the gun and fire it. It doesn’t matter how much health it has; the Howitzer will kill it in one shot and still count towards your level progress. With that in mind, we recommend keeping your distance and killing the horde until you have a chance to get it in front of the gun.