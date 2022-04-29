Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War redeem codes (May 2022)

For the first time in series history, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is allowing players to redeem codes for free in-game items without having to purchase promoted goods. New codes are typically given away via all of Call of Duty’s social media accounts or are hidden within game trailers. However, to save fans time from endless digging, below are all currently active codes for Black Ops Cold War.

All active Black Ops Cold War redeem codes

Since the game’s launch, there appears to be at least four or five new codes introduced each month — so be sure to check back soon. Each code does offer different rewards, mostly cosmetics in the form of Operator skins, calling cards, and weapon charms. When entered correctly, players will receive their items after they have restarted the game.

Here is the list of all active codes:

2WJJ7GQ1QSQSS

4CQJ0R0L8J8D9

8JYWWCYRTZHES

C9F1HPMVD3NCB

CBHBBGZ4DPWXN

CRYTJKV157079

DGKDVHQ11S2Z4

GZ28TYTY5L618

JWLCSJ6LFFPBF

M53TJGB2W7647

MVRD3L2WL0TJ3

N6T3059VGQ8KW

R95M2LBQN3M96

X5VCM8QW34170

XL0FHNCPDX9JK

How to enter Black Ops Cold War redeem codes