Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-order guide — retailer bonuses, editions, and more

The next Call of Duty entry is Modern Warfare 2. It’s coming later this year, but if you’re a fan, you’re probably hyped up enough already to pre-order the game now. We’ll show you how to do that right here. There are several purchase options available, so we’ll walk through each one.

How to pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

First things first, you need to decide your platform. Modern Warfare 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One consoles, as well as PC via Steam — yes, Call of Duty is finally returning to Steam. To pre-order on your platform of choice, head to each respective store.

Second, you’ll need to choose which edition to purchase. The Standard Edition, priced at $69.99 USD / £59.99, gets you the base game with no frills, but it will also get you into the beta early. We don’t know exactly when that will be held, but it’ll be on PlayStation consoles first. The Vault Edition is the pricier option, at $99.99 USD / £84.99. For that extra money, you get the Season 1 Battle Pass, 50 tier skips for the pass, the Red Team 141 Operator Pack, and the FJX Cinder, the “first ever weapon vault” for the Call of Duty series. Beta access is also included here. Finally, there’s a Vault Edition Upgrade available for purchase. It costs $30.00 USD / £25.00, and it tacks the Vault Edition content onto a standard pre-order. If you pre-order the base game but decide you want the extra stuff later, that’s how you’ll get it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date

Modern Warfare 2 launches Friday, October 28 on the aforementioned platforms. That leaves plenty of time for more leaks and speculation, like the reported map editor that the game will include — a would-be first for the series. Either way, there’s a lot to look forward to with Task Force 141 returning in this year’s Call of Duty game.