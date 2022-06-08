Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition vs. Standard — differences and content Included

Modern Warfare 2 is the next Call of Duty title, coming this fall. As you’d expect, there are multiple versions of the game available for purchase: a Standard and a Vault edition. Here’s what’s included in each version, plus what they’ll cost you to scoop up. Regardless of which you choose, you’ll able to jump in when the game launches on Friday, October 28.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta details and editions have leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Standard Edition

This is the baseline Modern Warfare 2 experience, and you’ll get the game itself for $69.99 USD / £59.99. There’s no extra content included here, but pre-ordering does get you early access to the game’s upcoming beta. We don’t know when that’s coming, but it’ll be on PlayStation first.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

This is the swanky version of the game, costing you $99.99 USD / £84.99. For that extra money, you get a smattering of bonuses. First is the Red Team 141 Operator Pack, which dresses Ghost, Soap, Farah, and Price in an alternate red color scheme. Also included is the FJX Cinder, Call of Duty’s “first ever weapon vault,” which also has a red color palette. Finally, you’ll get Modern Warfare 2’s Season 1 Battle Pass and 50 tier skips, letting you unlock a bunch of the pass rewards right off the bat. Vault Edition also gets the same early beta access as the regular game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Upgrade

There’s one last purchase option, but it only applies to those looking at the Standard Edition. A Vault Edition Upgrade, priced at $30.00 USD / £25.00, will add all the Vault Edition contents to the Standard Edition. If you pre-order the base game but decide you want more later, you can tack this on. Note that you’ll pay the same price for the Vault Edition in the end — there’s no discount here.