Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded June 2 update full patch notes – Champion of Caldera mode, perks, and weapon tweaks

Call of Duty: Warzone is always getting work done, and the latest update from the team at Raven Software makes a ton of important balance changes. Beyond the technical stuff, the June 2 patch also adds a new mode that sounds quite exhilarating.

First teased in the previous update, Champion of Caldera is intended to get more people playing (and moving) at once. It has an always-moving circle and a player count of up to 150. This player count is also notable since the previous update brought the battle royale cap down to 120. It also added the Serpentine perk and the Underground Transit System, both of which received some adjustments in the new update.

All of these changes should help keep the game fresh while we wait for the eventual Warzone 2. Check out the full patch notes below:

Warzone Season 3 June 2 Patch Notes

Modes

Champion of Caldera

Up to 150 players. A single, continuously closing circle. One winner. Read more information about this new mode here.

Gameplay

Recon Drone Field Upgrades have been removed from Underground Transit System loot.

Reduced the spawn rate of Radar Jammer Field Upgrade on Rebirth Island.

» Perks «

Serpentine Updated description text to better represent behavior of damage reduction.



Restock Recharge Time increased to 30 seconds, up from 25 seconds



» Lethal Equipment «

Throwing Knife Upper Torso Damage decreased to 200, down from 300



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue causing unintended delays following certain actions while using the H4 Blixen (VG).

Fixed an issue causing the “Wakizashi” Camo Challenge to not track progress.

Fixed various issues with the Squad Total Cash counter such as it 1) including the cash of a Player who has left the match and 2) not behaving correctly when Players are in the Gulag.

Fixed an issue causing unintended visuals during the Caldera Infil cinematic.

Fixed an issue causing the Buy Station UI to sometimes prompt the Player to confirm their choice.

Weapons

» Assault Rifles «

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) Max Damage Range decreased to 27.9 meters, down from 30.1 meters

NZ-41 (VG) Max Damage decreased to 37, down from 40 Min Damage increased to 34, up from 32 Recoil deviation decreased Recoil intensity decreased Muzzle Velocity increased by 10% 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler has been removed 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags Damage Penalty has been removed Fire Scaler decreased to 5%, down from 12%



» Submachine Guns «