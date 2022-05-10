Alolan Raichu is one of the handful of Alolan Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. The Alolan forms do not appear too often, and you want to make sure you can find them as quickly as you can before they disappear. Alolan Raichu will be spawning in three-star raids for a limited time. While available, can you catch a shiny Alolan Raichu in three-star raids in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Alolan Raichu?

If you’re encountering an Alolan Raichu in three-star raids, we can confirm there is a chance for you to earn a shiny version of this Pokémon. You’ll need to spend a raid pass to battle it, and as a three-star raid, you should be able to defeat this Pokémon without assistance from other trainers, so long as you’re a high enough level. Most level 30 trainers and up should have no trouble dealing with a three-star Alolan Raichu.

You have a slight chance to earn a shiny version of Alolan Raichu, and it is not guaranteed. If you’re trying to add one to your collection, this will be a worthwhile opportunity before it disappears again. Alolan Raichu frequently rotates out of the spotlight, appearing in three-star raids every few months. If you do not earn it this time around, you can expect another chance to try again in the foreseeable future.

When battling against Alolan Raichu in a three-star raid, we recommend using Bug, Dark, Ghost, or Ground-type Pokémon and attacks during the encounter to defeat it.