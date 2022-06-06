Can you catch a shiny Amaura in Pokémon Go?

Amaura will be available for a limited time in Pokémon Go during Adventure Week 2022. Following this event, you’ll have the chance to encounter this Pokémon in numerous locations, such as exclusive Field Research task encounters, egg hatches, or you might find it as a raid encounter. Whenever you try to catch this Pokémon, can you see a shiny version of Amaura in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Amaura?

With Amaura making its debut for this event, we can confirm this Pokémon will not have a shiny version available. You will not have a chance to catch a shiny Amaura at this time. Niantic will almost always do this whenever they release a new Pokémon to the roster. There have been cases where a shiny version has been released for a Pokémon, although it’s typically a raid exclusive when they do. For Adventure Week 2022, don’t expect to find a shiny Amaura.

If you’re looking to catch Amaura or to earn plenty of candies for this Pokémon, there are several ways to find it. While exploring the wild, you can find it by hatching 7km eggs or by completing Field Research tasks. For those looking for this Pokémon in the wild, we recommend placing incense on your character and walking around your local neighborhood. Your incense will work best while walking around, not while your character is idle. Alternatively, you can place a lure on a PokéStop to bring it to that location.

You will have the best chance to earn plenty of Amaura candy during its debut event. Once it ends, you’ll have to wait to find it randomly, or for when its featured in another Pokémon Go event.