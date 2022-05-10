Can you catch a shiny Azumarill in three-star raids in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Pokémon are a big prize for multiple players in Pokémon Go. These are rare forms of Pokémon, featuring a unique color palette distinct from the standard one, and they have a bright shine animation to them when they appear in battle. There are multiple Pokémon with shiny versions, and you can catch them in Pokémon Go. For three-star raids, can you catch a shiny Azumarill in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Azumarill in three-star raids?

Unfortunately, if you’re looking to catch a shiny Azumarill at the end of your three-star raids, it won’t happen. After defeating it three-star raids, you cannot catch a shiny version of this Pokémon. For those looking to use a raid pass to increase your chances of finding a shiny version, we recommend saving them for a better choice or a Pokémon that can be shiny after beating it.

For those trying to hunt down a shiny Marill, there’s a chance you can catch a shiny version of it in the wild or from Field Research tasks, depending on the available event. You’ll want to investigate the Pokémon Go blog to see what events are active and what Pokémon will spawn in it. If Marill is spawning, you have a chance to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon and then evolve it into an Azumarill.

Azumarill is considered one of the better Great and Ultra Leagues competitors in Pokémon Go. We highly recommend using it, and if you do battle against it in three-star raids, you’ll want to bring a solid team to beat it.