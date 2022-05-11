Can you catch a shiny Dewpider in Pokémon Go?

Dewpider will be making its debut appearance during Pokémon Go’s Water Festival 2022. In this event, you’ll have the chance to catch multiple Water-type Pokémon appearing throughout your neighborhood. You might even encounter Lapras wearing a scarf, an exclusive costumed Pokémon appearing in the event. Should you encounter a Dewpider in this event, can you catch a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Dewpider?

We can confirm for this event, and the first year or so of Dewpider’s appearance in Pokémon Go, you will not be able to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon. The Water Festival 2022 is this Pokémon’s first appearance in the game, meaning Niantic will not be releasing a shiny version at this time. Instead, you’ll have to wait until Dewpider appears again as a featured Pokémon in another event for a second time, which happens with nearly every Pokémon in the game.

Following a Pokémon’s initial debut in Pokémon Go, it takes about a year or two before Niantic adds a Pokémon’s shiny version to an event. We can expect this to happen for Dewpider in the future, but we do not have an exact date or time for when Niantic plans to do this. We also do not know what event Dewpider will appear in again, but it will likely have to do with a Bug or Water-type featured occasion. When the event does happen for Dewpider, it will also have a brief chance to boost its shiny chances, giving all players a good amount of chances to encounter this Pokémon.

You can encounter Dewpider in the wild or as a Field Research task for the Water Festival 2022 event. After this, Dewpider will likely be available in the water but will appear far less frequently. If you earn 50 Dewpider Candies, you can evolve it into an Araquanid, which will also receive its shiny form at the same time as Dewpider.