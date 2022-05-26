Can you catch a shiny Gracidea Flower costumed Pikachu during Pokémon Go Fest 2022?

Most Pokémon Go events cannot come and pass without offering up a new look for Pikachu. The series icon has received countless costumed versions in numerous events throughout the years, and Pokémon Go Fest 2022 is no different, offering up a Pikachu sporting some Gracidea Flowers above its cheeks. While this is already a really cute Pokémon, can you catch a shiny version of this costume during the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 event?

Can you catch a shiny Gracidea Flower Pikachu during Pokémon Go Fest 2022?

For all Pokémon Go players who love to hunt for shinies, you will be able to find shiny Gracidea Flower Pikachus during Pokémon Go Fest 2022. The Pokémon will appear during all habitat rotations as well as in one-star raids. That being said, as is the case with all other shiny Pokémon spawns, the odds of encountering a shiny version of Gracidea Flower Pikachu will be quite rare no matter where you find them.

With Gracidea Flower Pikachu appearing throughout the entirety of Pokémon Go Fest 2022, you will have the best chance of finding this shiny version of any other potential shinies during the event. Even if you are tired of catching Pikachus during this time, you can enter an encounter with the Pokémon to at least find out if it is a shiny or not. If you want to save your Pokéballs for other Pokémon if it is not shiny, you can simply just leave the encounter.