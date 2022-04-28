When hunting down shiny Pokémon, many shiny hunters will go to extreme lengths to find them. Any opportunity to catch a shiny Pokémon is a potentially good one, especially for players looking for specific ones. The Mega Raid system offers an alternative for shiny Pokémon to appear in Pokémon Go. Can you catch a shiny Kangaskhan in Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that after battling and defeating a Mega Kangaskhan in one of these raids, there’s a chance for you to encounter a shiny version at the end of the raid. When you beat a Mega Pokémon, you do not have the opportunity to directly capture a Mega Pokémon. Instead, you Mega Energy so you can evolve one of your Pokémon into that Mega Evolution, and at the end of the raid, you have the chance to capture the base version of this Pokémon. For example, if you battle against a Mega Charizard and win, you can catch a Charizard at the end of the raid.

While Kangaskhan will not be in its Mega Evolution form when you attempt to catch it, there is a chance it could be a shiny version. If you’ve been missing this particular shiny version for your collection, we recommend going out of your way to try and find it. Mega Kangaskhan will debut during the A Mega Moment event from April 29 to May 1.

After this event period, Mega Kangaskhan will enter the regular rotation, and it will appear every so often along with the other raids you can find in the game. Many of the Mega Pokémon swap out pretty frequently on a weekly to monthly basis. We recommend investigating the Pokémon Go blog or LeekDuck to see what Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Go Raids.