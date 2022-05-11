The Water Festival 2022 event is a time to celebrate the many Water-type Pokémon throughout Pokémon Go. Many of them will receive increased spawns during this event, giving you the chance to find them in the wild. There’s also the chance to catch two Pokémon making their debut: Dewpider and Lapras wearing a scarf. Lapras is a costumed Pokémon, but many fans have been waiting to catch it. Can you catch a shiny Lapras wearing a scarf in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Lapras wearing a scarf?

We can confirm for the Water Festival 2022 event that Lapras wearing a scarf can be shiny. Whenever you encounter this Pokémon during the event, you have a slight chance of encountering the shiny version, which changes its standard blue base color to a rich purple. Having one standard version and one shiny version of Lapras wearing a scarf would be nice, but catching a shiny version will prove difficult.

There are a handful of ways you encounter Lapras wearing a scarf during this event. The best way to find it is to spawn at three-star raids. You will need to make sure you have a Raid Pass available to fight it or receive an invitation from another player using a Remote Raid Pass.

The second way to find it is to spawn for completing Water Festival 2022 Field Research tasks. There’s a chance a Lapras wearing a scarf could appear after completing one, but Niantic details this will only happen to lucky players, which means you have low odds of it happening. Instead, you’ll want to rely on three-star raids between the two methods. Raids are far more reliable, so long as you’re prepared to beat Lapras wearing a scarf.

You only have a slight chance to find a shiny version of Lapras wearing a scarf, meaning you’ll have to catch it multiple times to increase your odds of finding one.