Can you catch a shiny Latias in Mega Legendary Latias raids in Pokemon Go?

For a limited time, Mega Legendary raids featuring Latias will be appearing in Pokémon Go. You’ll have the chance to face off against Mega Latias, a legendary Pokémon with an enhanced form. It will be a tough fight, forcing you to work together with a few friends to take it down. After defeating Mega Latias, can you catch a shiny Latias in Mega Legendary Latias raids in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that for the Mega Legendary Latias raids, after defeating this Pokémon, there’s a chance a shiny Latis could appear. You will need to complete this encounter for a chance to find one, though. We recommend taking several trainers with you and working alongside other players to finish this challenge. It’s not a guarantee you’ll have a shiny encounter. But, there’s a chance of it happening, which is better than none.

Mega Latias and Latios are the first legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go to receive their shiny forms. They’re featured during the Pokémon Air Adventures event from May 3 to 8. These Mega Legendary Raids will rotate out, similar to other five-star and Mega Raids available in Pokémon Go. You will need a raid pass to participate in this activity.

Upon catching and defeating Mega Latias, whether it is shiny, your Latias will learn mist ball. It’s a Psychic-type charged move making its debut on Latias for the Pokémon Air Adventures event. Mist ball is a better move for Latias. However, other Pokémon available in the game do what Latias can do, but better, such as Reshirma, Mewtwo, Lugia, Florges, and many others.