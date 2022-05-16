Can you catch a shiny Magikarp in Pokémon Go?

Magikarp is one of the many Pokémon you can encounter as you explore your local neighborhood playing Pokémon Go. You can find it much easier if you’re closer to locations with water, such as ponds, lakes, or even oceans. Magikarp is a highly coveted Pokémon because it later evolve into Gyarados, one of the more powerful Pokémon options in the game. While you can regularly find Magikarp, can you catch a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Magikarp?

We can confirm you have the chance to catch a shiny Magikarp. Whenever you encounter Magikarp in the wild, in a raid, as a Field Research reward, or if it has the chance to hatch from an egg, you could encounter a shiny version of this Pokémon. If you do, you can catch it and eventually evolve it into a Gyarados, becoming a shiny version. For those who have been trying to hunt down and catch an elusive red Gyarados, it helps to find a shiny Magikarp first. However, some events in Pokémon Go have appeared, giving players the chance to catch a shiny Gyarados.

For those attempting to catch a Magikarp during its Spotlight Hour event on May 17, these events do not increase the chances of a shiny version appearing. Instead, you have more opportunities to catch Magikarp throughout the Spotlight Hour, giving you more chances to find a shiny version. Regardless if you want a shiny Magikarp or not, these events are good ways to provide you with access to more Candy for the featured Pokémon.

It takes 400 Magikarp candy to evolve one into a Gyarados, making the Magikarp Spotlight Hour event a worthwhile adventure for every Pokémon Go player.