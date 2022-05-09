Can you catch a shiny Numel in Pokémon Go?

Numel is one of the many Pokémon you encounter while running around your neighborhood playing Pokémon Go. You might encounter it as a Field Research task during specific events, or you have the chance to find it out in the wild. While you’re looking for Numel, is there a chance you can catch a shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Numel?

Right now, you cannot catch a shiny Numel. Therefore, it will not be available for its Spotlight Hour on May 10. However, this will not be the case for long. The development team at Niantic has shared that for Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Numel’s shiny version will be available for everyone. Those who have a ticket to the Pokémon Go event will have an increased chance to find this shiny version when it spawns, and following the event, the shiny version should be available to all players.

However, if you’re looking to catch a shiny Numel during the Spotlight Hour on May 10, you won’t have the chance for it. You can only catch the standard version of this Pokémon. If you’re waiting for a shiny version to eventually evolve into a Camerupt, we recommend catching multiple Numel during the Spotlight Hour. You can then transfer them to receive candy and later use it for a shiny Numel you encounter during the Pokémon Go Fest event.

While the wait might disappoint players not attending the Pokémon Go event, Numel’s shiny version won’t be locked away forever.