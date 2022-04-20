There are multiple Pokémon for you to catch in Pokémon Go as you progress through the game, exploring the wild, the raids, or hatching eggs. If you’re hunting down shiny Pokémon, they have a slight chance to appear, but you also have to know when they become available. Can you catch a shiny Oranguru in Pokémon Go?

We can confirm that following the debut of Oranguru for the Sustainability Week 2022 event, the shiny version of Oranguru is not available. You will not be able to find the shiny version of this Pokémon in the wild or in eggs, regardless of how many you encounter.

The development team, Niantic, does not usually release the shiny version for a Pokémon during its debut. Instead, the team will release the shiny version a year or two later, typically alongside another event release. For example, in the Sustainability Week 2022 event with Oranguru’s debut, Cherubi and Cherrim have their shiny forms are releasing for the first time. We can expect a similar practice for Oranguru in the future, but we do not know when. The Pokémon will receive an increased chance to appear in the wild, providing everyone a limited opportunity to capture its shiny version.