Can you catch a shiny Seel in Pokémon Go?

Seel is one of the many Pokémon you have the chance to encounter as you wander through your neighborhood and travel the world playing the game. Although its evolved form, Dewgong, is not the best Ice-type Pokémon to use, it’s an adorable Pokémon that many will want to add to their collection. What are the odds that you can catch a shiny Seel in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Seel?

Seel is a Pokémon with a shiny version you can catch in Pokémon Go. Last year, during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto region, all Kanto region Pokémon had their shiny versions released to the game. You can now find every shiny version of a Kanto Pokémon, although Seel’s shiny version has been in the mobile game since May 2019.

If you’re on the hunt for this Pokémon, you have a good opportunity of finding a shiny Seel in nearly any instance. You can find it in the wild by battling against it in a raid, earning it as a Field Research task reward, or if it’s an encounter for completing Special Research tasks. You primarily want to seek out Seel in the wild, especially during events where Seel has a boosted spawn chance.

It is extremely likely you will encounter a Seel during its Spotlight Hour event on May 24 if you participate from 6 PM to 7 PM. However, during the event, Seel does not have an increased chance to be shiny. Instead, it will only appear far more often during that hour, which gives you more opportunities to find a shiny one, but you do not increase your odds of finding a shiny one.