Can you catch a shiny Shaymin in Pokémon Go?

Shaymin is one of the few mythical Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. A mythical Pokémon is vastly different from a legendary one. A legendary Pokémon has the chance to appear in five-star raids, whereas the mythical ones only appear during special events and for Special Research tasks that you can complete at specific times. Because Shaymin is one of these rare, elusive Pokémon, can you catch a shiny one in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Shaymin?

We can confirm for Shaymin’s first appearance in Pokémon Go, a shiny one will not appear. You won’t be able to catch a shiny Shaymin during its debut, which will be for Pokémon Go Fest 2022. You can catch this Pokémon by purchasing a ticket to the Go Fest 2022 event and then working through the exclusive Special Research. It is a guaranteed capture, but because Shaymin is a mythical Pokémon, a shiny one will not be available as these are even rarer than the standard shiny versions. We can expect a shiny Shaymin to release sometime in the future, likely for a special event centered around it, similar to Celebi.

A mythical Pokémon only becomes available at specific times in the mobile game. The same goes for a shiny version. This dramatically differs from the standard and legendary versions. When a legendary Pokémon receives its shiny version, typically a year later, whenever it appears in five-star raids moving forward, there’s a chance for you to encounter it as a shiny. However, the mythical Pokémon only appear as their shiny version at specific Special Research events. If you are not in-game for these events, you might miss out on these opportunities.

We imagine Shaymin’s shiny version will release sometime in the future, well after Pokémon Go Fest 2022.