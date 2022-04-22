When it comes to tracking down shiny Pokémon, a lot of trainers want to get their hands on this unique Pokémon. Normally, they’re tough to find, and they’re rare. In Pokémon Go, you want to make sure the shiny version of a Pokémon is available, too. Not every Pokémon in the mobile game has a shiny version, which you want to verify. Can you catch a shiny Stufful in Pokémon Go?

Stufful is making its debut during its Community Day on April 23. During this time, there will be increased spawns for Stufful throughout the day, giving everyone a limited time to catch as many Stufful as they can encounter. For the event, you’ll want to make sure you have incense on your avatar and make use of any PokéStops near you by placing a lure on them. We can confirm that Stufful will have its shiny version available during this Community Day event, and you can catch it.

Not many Pokémon have their shiny versions available when they debut. Typically, Niantic release a Pokémon alongside a larger event and then release that Pokémon’s shiny version sometime in the future, usually in a year or so.

That will not be the case for Stufful and its evolved form, Bewear. You can catch a shiny version of this Pokémon during the Community Day event on April 23. Moving forward, it will be available whenever you encounter this Pokémon in the wild, in Field Research task rewards, at raids, or in egg hatches. These results may vary depending on how Niantic limits this Pokémon during specific events.