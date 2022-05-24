Tapu Koko is returning before the end of the Season of Alola for Pokémon Go. You’ll have a second chance to catch it during the Alola to Alola finale event, bidding farewell to the Alola Islands in Pokémon Go. If you missed out on catching this Pokémon the first time, you’ll have a second chance to do so. However, when battling against this Pokémon in raids, can you catch a shiny Tapu Koko in Pokémon Go?

Can you catch a shiny Tapu Koko?

We can confirm that the legendary version of Tapu Koko will not be shiny during the Season of Alola. Like many other Pokémon that first release to the mobile game, it does not have a shiny version. Instead, we’ll need to wait a reasonable time well after the initial debut event. We can expect Tapu Koko to appear as a shiny version during its second rotation.

We do not know when Tapu Koko will appear following the end of the Season of Alola. When it does next show up with its shiny version, there will be a larger event, which is the big reason it will have a shiny version. It typically takes a year or two before a legendary Pokémon returns to the game, and we can expect it sometime close to this time of year in 2023. Unfortunately, we don’t have any exact details from Niantic of when they expect to release this Pokémon to five-star raids again. It might also appear during Pokémon Go Fest 2022, but it most likely won’t have a shiny version.