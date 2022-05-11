Can you control Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty: Warzone? Answered

Godzilla and King Kong are the most well-known titans for gigantic monsters, so their inclusion in Call of Duty Warzone is welcomed. Seeing these kaiju on the battlefield is something that might not have been expected but something everyone should be interested in experiencing. While they take up a significant portion of your screen, is there a way to control either Godzilla or King Kong in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Can you control Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Technically, you can control Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty: Warzone’s new Operation: Monarch limited-time mode, but it is not significant. While either monster goes into a Titan Frenzy, the team that puts the most damage into them will earn a S.C.R.E.A.M. Device, giving them the ability to control a killstreak for either side. You choose which area of the map that monster will attack. Godzilla will do his typical heat blast, and King Kong will slam the area.

That is the extent to which you can control either monster. There is no way to take direct control of them and focus all of your firepower for a prolonged time. While that may be a dream scenario for some people, giving control of a giant entity to one player in a lobby filled with dozens of teams would be hard to balance and decide who would get access for how long.

While you may not have direct control over most things that King Kong and Godzilla do, them being included in Call of Duty: Warzone at all is a really cool event. While they are in the game, you should definitely take advantage of their presence and learn exactly how things like the Titan Frenzy events work.