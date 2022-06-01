The character you play in your Pokémon game is unique to you throughout your entire journey. You’re going to look different from the other characters you encounter, and you can choose to make them look like yourself or base it on someone else. Given how customization has worked in previous Pokémon games, can you customize your character in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Can you customize your character Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

We’ve seen brief in-game footage regarding your character in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (SV). In the second trailer for the game, it was announced there would be a multiplayer experience in Pokémon SV, which means you can play through the game alongside your friends and family, exploring the unique region. Also, because there will be several characters in the same game, we can confirm you can customize your character in this game.

Image via The Pokemon Company

During the trailer, we see multiple trainers running around the Pokémon SV region together. We later see them exploring the various environments you can visit in the game, the many unique outfits they each wear, and their different character options. You will have the chance to customize your character’s hair, hair color, skin tone, facial features, eye color, and the outfit they wear as they run around the game. You will likely unlock additional options as you progress through the game and purchase them from specific stores.

At the beginning of the game, you’ll likely make your base character, and then you’ll have the chance to pick from several limited outfit options. After that, you’ll need to explore the game to find more stores, unlocking more character customization options if you want your character to look like others you invite to your game.