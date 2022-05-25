Unrelenting Nightmares will appear throughout your time in Destiny 2’s Season of the Haunted. These creatures are hungry for you, and you initially encounter them during your first mission, Operation Midas, when you board the Derelict Leviathan. They take no damage if you attempt to attack them, but they nearly defeat you with a handful of hits. Can you defeat Unrelenting Nightmares in Destiny 2?

Can you beat Unrelenting Nightmares?

From what we can tell, no, you will not be able to defeat these enemies in any form of combat. We have tried shooting at them, using ultimate, Solar abilities, and everything else in our arsenal to take them down. They appear immune to all damage we dish out at them, and they’re always eager to hunt us down. We imagine these enemies will appear throughout the many primary quests in Destiny 2, such as the Sever missions that appear each week.

When Unrelenting Nightmares do appear, we typically have to complete a task and run past time. This might be Bungie’s way of introducing a horror element to Destiny 2. It makes sense, given they only show up on the Derelict Leviathan and have to do with the ship attempting to connect with the lunar Pyramid.

Hopefully, as the Season of the Haunted continues forward, we might have a way to defeat them and put an end to their slaughter. However, for now, the Unrelenting Nightmares will continue to hunt us down as we complete specific objectives. Therefore, it’s better for you to turn around and start running if you see one of these ones coming after you.