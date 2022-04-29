Can you explore Spocco Square in Nintendo Switch Sports? Answered

Nintendo’s anticipated party sports title, Nintendo Switch Sports, launched with six sport games available to play either local, or online. The six sports are currently within an area called Spocco Square, although whether players can explore the square in their downtime is another question entirely.

At launch, Spocco Square cannot be explored within Nintendo Switch Sports. This doesn’t appear to be the end of the question, however. Players can see Nintendo Mii’s walking around the areas around the outside of the play, and loading screens offer a wealth of information regarding various locations players can find within Spocco Square.

With this, it seems feasible that Spocco Square could one day unlock for players to wander through, although what that would like is currently speculative at best. Loading screens mention smoothie bars, restaurants and other amenities within the Square. Further, Nintendo offered a few attractive screenshots where the Square seemed to be more of the focus than the sports themselves.

SPOCCO Square awaits you.



The location where all #NintendoSwitchSports matches are held, who’s ready to take a break and spend some time here?



Arriving on 4/29:https://t.co/o2PYZC4mIy pic.twitter.com/1eWHuLtP5u — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 28, 2022

Spocco Square, along with many rumors of a free-roam mode, are the subject of speculation. As the title stands at launch, however, Spocco Square cannot be explored beyond sparing a few glances while competing in various sports within the title.