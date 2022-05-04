Can you farm The Title SMG in Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2? Answered

One of the keystone rewards of Guardian Games 2022 in Destiny 2 is The Title SMG. First earned at the end of the Best in Class quest as a static roll, players have taken to social media to voice their frustration that the weapon isn’t dropping as a reward anywhere else in the game.

The weapon is technically a reward from the end-of-week packages available on the second page of Eva Levante’s inventory. Still, it should likely be a possible drop from depositing Medals at the podium in the Tower. The higher the value of the medal, the more likely The Title is to appear as a reward. Bungie is aware of the issue, as Community Manager Liana Ruppert took to Twitter to give an update, saying they’re looking into the matter.

Hey, Guardians, quick heads up! We are aware of reports of The Title SMG for Guardian Games not dropping, follow @BungieHelp for more as the team investigates.



Let us know if you've gotten it to drop and if you haven't, how long have you been playing? The more info, the better! pic.twitter.com/kEUZkG4pef — Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) May 3, 2022

Users in the replies mentioned the various activities they’ve completed for Medals, including Grandmaster Nightfalls, high-level Lost Sectors, and others, expecting a chance at the new loot only to come up empty-handed. The disappointment is particularly acute because The Title has a unique Origin Perk, Classy Contender, that awards class ability energy on a kill. Activating this perk could be incredibly beneficial in high-difficulty activities, especially during Season 16, where Void damage is king.

Bungie has typically been fast to address issues like this one, as they’ve happened in past limited-time events. Though a fix in a few days might be expected, how fast is unclear. Hopefully, the problem is easy enough to address, and everyone can start grinding to help their class and get a little something extra in return.