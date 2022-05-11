Can you kill Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty: Warzone? Answered

Godzilla and King Kong have stomped to Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map. These two Titans will be fighting against each other while you and your party participate in a battle royale match. As the match progresses, you and your teammates can attack and damage these two. Can you kill Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Operation Monarch playlist?

Can you kill Godzilla and King Kong?

While you can damage and stagger these two Titans, you will not be able to kill or prevent them from participating in Operation Monarch. Instead, they will be wandering around the map, causing destruction and potentially attacking other players as they unleash their iconic attack whenever a character earns enough Monarch Intel to use a Titan S.C.R.E.A.M device.

During Operation Monarch, Titan Frenzy events can occur where you and your teammates can heavily damage King Kong or Godzilla. Even though you and everyone else in the game will be attacking these behemoths, they will not die. However, there is a chance you can stagger them during this battle sequence. A staggering effect is the closest thing you can get to harming them. Beyond this, they will remain on the map and continue to interrupt the battle royal match as often as possible.

Screenshot by DoubleXP

You do want to continue attacking these giants as they roam the map. You can collect Monarch Intel to gain access to their killstreaks. So long as you position these attacks correctly, You may even want to try saving them for close to the end of the match to ensure they do the most damage.

King Kong and Godzilla only continue to be around during the Operation Monarch event. Because these two are the stars of the show, don’t expect to watch them fall during a match, but you can stagger them during a Titan Frenzy.