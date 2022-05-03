Can you Mod Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact Mods, Explained

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world gacha game from HoYoverse, and is hugely popular as an elaborate game with detailed worlds and fun characters to play with. Open-world games are often rife with mods, as mods can deeply enrichen the experience of a game, adding different features to expand on a base game.

Fans may be wondering whether or not mods exist for Genshin Impact, a hugely successful open-world experience. Unfortunately, as of this writing, there are no Genshin Impact mods available for players to publically download.

HoYoverse does not allow players to engage in any third-party activity for the game, whether that be through cheating or mods themselves. While mods can add to characters by giving them new costumes, abilities, or stats, none currently exist in the first place.

Modding in the game is still theoretically possible, and there are likely skin mods out there that are not available to the public and are privately created. However, unless you are willing to do the work yourself and risk a ban, there is no other way to obtain a mod for Genshin Impact. Regardless, due to HoYoverse’s zero-tolerance policy on third-party programs, it’s recommended you stray far away from mods anyways.