Can you move water in Core Keeper?

There are many reasons fans stick around in Core Keeper even after defeating every boss and mastering most of its systems. The game looks and feels similar to Stardew Valley and even provides you with the tools to build your own base and make it look how you want it to. You can even farm crops to bring every resource you require to your front door, but they need a lot of water. This guide explains whether or not you can move water and make your life even easier.

How do you move water in Core Keeper?

Image via Pugstorm

There are really only two ways of moving water in Core Keeper. The first is pretty standard because it’s obvious and expected in any game with farming elements. You can build a watering can, and then technically you’re moving water around your base while you water crops. This is ideal if all you want to do is water crops, but to move water around your base and create the kind of setup you want, you’ll need to do something different.

The second and more complicated way to move water in the game is by digging out a trench from a water source to where you want the water to be. The water will flow from its source into the trench and follow it everywhere you’ve dug out the dirt. Using this method, you can create a moat around your base and define where the entrance and exits are. However, you can also use this method to make ponds around your base and generally achieve the overall aesthetic you’re looking for.

Aside from the beautification that a moat can bring to your base, it’s practical. Monsters can’t attack your base if you dig a moat around it and remove the plank each time you enter or exit. While the plank is down, monsters can get in and out, but there’s no way for them to get over the water once you take that plank away.