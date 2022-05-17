Can you play Apex Legends Mobile on PC?

Apex Legends Mobile brings the fast-paced action of the well-known console/PC battle royale to mobile devices, but it’s hardly a carbon copy of the base game. The mobile version has a handful of new modes and systems, and it will even feature a variety of Legends that will be exclusively available to the mobile version for a limited time. In some ways, it feels like a whole other game — one that Apex fans might want to check out. However, gaming on a small, pocket-sized device isn’t for everybody, especially those who usually game on high-powered PC setups.

Related: How to unlock Fade in Apex Legends Mobile – Chips and Pieces

Unfortunately, there is no official way to play Apex Legends Mobile on PC. As the name implies, it’s a version of the game designed exclusively for mobile devices. However, it was previously reported (per our sister site Dot Esports) that Respawn was “digging into” the possibility of allowing players to emulate the game via an officially supported mobile game emulator, but hadn’t settled on how or when that would happen. For now, however, there is no official way to emulate the game on PC.

Related: Does Apex Legends Mobile have crossplay? Answered

There are certainly unofficial ways to get Apex Legends Mobile running on a PC, but bear in mind these methods have not been endorsed by Respawn. You can use a mobile phone emulator to launch apps designed for mobile devices from your PC and proceed to play them. However, there are a handful of risks that come with this, the biggest one being that unendorsed emulators might be flagged by the game’s anti-cheat system, which could result in a suspension and/or ban.

Considering the game just launched, and is also free to play, we recommend you just play the game on your mobile device, so long as you have access to a smartphone capable of running the game.