Can you play Dead By Daylight offline? Answered

There are many multiplayer games where you can choose to practice offline and attempt to hone your skills. You may want to do this if you’re starting or trying to test out a new theory with your characters. Dead By Deadlight is one of the many games you’ll want to consider how you play your character, especially when working against and attempting to defeat other players. Can you play Dead by Deadlight offline?

Does Dead by Deadlight have an offline mode?

We can confirm that Dead by Deadlight does not have an offline mode. Therefore, you will be unable to test any of the gameplay mechanics in custom matches or against players outside of being online. If you picked up Dead by Deadlight to play with your friends, you would need to make sure you have a secure online connection to the game. If your internet goes down or you cannot make a connection, you’ll need to wait for this to be reestablished before jumping back into the game.

You can play in custom matches if you have enough friends who can group up for the experience. We recommend this as an alternative if you’d like to try testing out different survivors before jumping into the online experience against random players. Custom games are a good way to learn about the various Killers, allowing you to see any weaknesses they might have and pick up ways to exploit them to your advantage. These are a good way to understand how a new Killer works when they are introduced to the game.