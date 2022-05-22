Can you play Dead By Daylight splitscreen?

Multiplayer games like Dead By Daylight are a great way to connect with friends and random people in general while having fun, but more often than not, only one person can play on the system at a time. Splitscreen games have become very rare in gaming for various reasons, but there is definitely a crowd of gamers dedicated to bringing them back. With all this in mind, can you play Dead By Daylight in splitscreen?

Can you play Dead By Daylight in splitscreen?

Unfortunately for anyone trying to get multiple people playing Dead By Daylight on one system, you can not enjoy the horror game in splitscreen. Only one person can play the game per system, but it does support crossplay, so if you have the game on another platform, you can load it up there and play together on those two connections.

There are a couple of reasons that Dead By Daylight would not support splitscreen. For starters, getting one console to render and properly play everything happening in the game multiple times at once could put a lot of strain on the game and bring the experience down for everyone playing. Also, splitscreen local co-op, while still popular, does tend to lessen the experience for players because of how it takes away so much one person can possibly see at a time. When you are a kid, you might not care too much, but losing half of the screen that usually could help you perform better is not that fun.

While Dead By Daylight could potentially add splitscreen functionality to the game like it has crossplay, bots, and many other features, we would be surprised if that ever happened. Splitscreen was a way to play a game that was never the best way to enjoy that game and can be difficult to develop.