Can you play Diablo Immortal offline? Answered

Diablo Immortal is Blizzard’s latest entry in the long-established action RPG franchise, and most would expect the game to run offline. You certainly can with the Diablo 2: Resurrected remake, but does Diablo Immortal follow its older counterparts?

Is Diablo Immortal playable offline?

Many mobile games require you to have an internet connection, and unfortunately, Diablo Immortal goes down the same path. Whenever you try to boot the game on mobile, Diablo Immortal asks for a Client Update. It reads “Please check your internet connection and tap OK” with a cancel and resume button. You will need to turn on your internet or maybe even your 5G connection to begin the game. Press “Resume” when you are connected online to begin Diablo Immortal when you’re at this screen or simply restart the app.

However, can you play Diablo Immortal on PC? Well, you’d be out of luck as well. Battle.net needs to be connected online and logged in for the game to start. The “Play” button on the program is greyed out. Battle.net will download the updates required for you to play Diablo Immortal. The mobile game on PC, regardless of its origins, is still 27GB of storage somehow.

Games like Diablo Immortal that play offline

On PC, there are a variety of similar action RPG titles that can be played offline, including every past Diablo game. If you’re looking for something new to play outside of the franchise, you can check out Victor Vran, Torchlight 3, or Grim Dawn.

For mobile players, you can check out Crashlands and Titan Quest, which are both premium paid games but are available on the Google Play Pass.

It’s a shame that Diablo Immortal can only be played online as it’s frequently updated. While you won’t be able to play the game on the train without 5G, there are at least some options that are available to you offline on a phone or laptop like Crashlands and Torchlight 3.