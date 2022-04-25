Diablo Immortal is one of the next entries coming to the Diablo Franchise, where players will be able to check what happened in the series between Diablo II and Diablo III. However, on the announcement, Diablo Immortal was only intended to be a mobile game for a player to use on their phone. So, can you play Diablo Immortal on PC?

We can confirm that it will be available on a PC when Diablo Immortal releases. Not only is the game coming to the PC, but it will feature cross-play support for mobile and PC players, giving them the chance to continue playing alongside one another.

The game will be going into beta starting on June 2, allowing you to check it out to see if it’s something you’ll want to try on day one. The PC option gives you the freedom to play the game on a mouse and keyboard or with a controller, similar to how Diablo II was available on consoles. In addition to cross-play, Diablo Immortal will also have cross-save, which means you can start a game file on your PC and then hop to your mobile device if you want to play somewhere else the vice versa.

With multiple options available to you, Diablo Immortal gives everyone more flexibility in their playstyle. Additionally, expanding away from purely being a mobile game gives Diablo Immortal a chance to stand on its own and entice players across the franchise. We’re looking forward to our opportunity to try out the game when it comes to the beta starting on June 2.