Can you play Diablo Immortal single player? Answered

Even though Diablo Immortal is a game made to venture through dungeons with others, some people will always prefer to play their games on their own. Being able to relax and get into a game without anyone else around can be very relaxing and allows you to lose yourself in the experience. The Diablo series has a history of solo experiences, but Diablo Immortal is a game that was made with phones in mind first. That being said, can you play Diablo Immortal single player?

Can you play Diablo Immortal solo?

While Diablo Immortal puts an emphasis on playing with others, you can play the game on your own if you wish. The campaign, dungeons, and Elder Rifts are all accessible and can be beaten on your own if your gear is powerful enough to take you through it. While it is possible to play through some of these sections on your own, doing so will be much more difficult than if you had a party member helping you through.

While some areas of the game can be played solo, there are certain areas that will require party members. As the difficulty ramps up, there are some dungeons that can not be entered alone and will need a certain number of people to start. In the cases of these raids, you do not want to go into them alone anyway.

While not every single part of Diablo Immortal can be played single player, there is plenty that you can do on your own. This game was not necessarily made to be a solo experience, but in spite of that, you can have a pretty lengthy adventure on your own if you choose to do so.